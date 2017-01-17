St. Francis County JPs raise budget o...

St. Francis County JPs raise budget of coroner by $3,500

A $3,500 increase approved by the St. Francis County Quorum Court will raise the county coroner's annual budget to $10,501, but it's still not enough to do the job, Chief Deputy Coroner Effie Clay said. Clay and Coroner Stanley Hurst, who took office Jan. 1, had asked the Quorum Court for $64,181, which included the cost of a transport vehicle, labor and supplies.

