Small Works on Paper tour to start out in Forrest City

Sunday Jan 1

The Arkansas Arts Council's 2017 Small Works on Paper touring exhibition, showcasing work by 36 members of the Arkansas Artist Registry with maximum dimensions of 18-by-24 inches, starts a statewide tour Tuesday-Jan. 27 at the Fine Arts Center, East Arkansas Community College, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City.

