Small Works on Paper tour to start out in Forrest City
The Arkansas Arts Council's 2017 Small Works on Paper touring exhibition, showcasing work by 36 members of the Arkansas Artist Registry with maximum dimensions of 18-by-24 inches, starts a statewide tour Tuesday-Jan. 27 at the Fine Arts Center, East Arkansas Community College, 1700 Newcastle Road, Forrest City.
Forrest City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|guest
|33,319
|Chelsea McGee
|2 hr
|Shout out
|3
|Tracieturner
|2 hr
|Shout out
|3
|FC Walmart
|Jan 14
|1 Big Shlong
|2
|Dollar general
|Jan 12
|Freedom Press
|7
|he maytag washers
|Jan 11
|Question
|1
|Why do most black people act so ignorant
|Jan 11
|Whiteboy
|8
