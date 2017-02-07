Pigposium III slated for Feb. 28 in Forrest City
"Glyphosate resistance had become an issue for everyone it seemed and growers were desperate for solutions," says Tom Barber, University of Arkansas weed scientist. "That meeting drew around 800 attendees and as far as I know still holds the unofficial record for the most highly attended meeting conducted by the University of Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service, at least in recent years."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Delta Farm Press.
Add your comments below
Forrest City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|51 min
|Thank You Barney
|33,663
|Good bye robert may
|1 hr
|SFC Resident
|10
|LiNdSAy
|15 hr
|Amen
|2
|Lindsay (May '12)
|Mon
|meme
|8
|Looking for Farming jobs
|Sat
|Tiffany
|3
|Mustang
|Sat
|Country
|1
|Your Dying Schol System
|Feb 4
|Salah ad-Din
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forrest City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC