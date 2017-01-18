Miami to Little Rock: Artists of Spectrum at Boswell Mourot
Art Basel 's art fairs in Basel, Switzerland; Hong Kong and Miami Beach draw hundreds of gallery owners and are the most prestigious of such fairs. Boswell Mourot Fine Art , located here and in Miami, no doubt attracted some pretty powerful players in the art world when it took part in the Spectrum Art Fair of Art Basel Art Week in Miami the first week of December.
