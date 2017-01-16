Diamond Pipeline protests continue
Protesters , described as being mostly from Arkansas have handcuffed themselves to barrels at the Memphis terminal of Valero in protest of the Diamond Pipeline being built across Arkansas. KAIT has this report.
