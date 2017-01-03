Convention Center sculpture commemora...

Convention Center sculpture commemorates Louisiana Purchase survey

Tuesday Jan 3 Read more: Arkansas Times

That great big sculpture you've passed today in front of the Statehouse Convention Center is the work of Michael Warrick and Aaron Hussey, the culmination of a project many years in the making. The glass and steel sculpture, "Straight Lines on a Round World," celebrates the 200th anniversary of the Louisiana Purchase survey, begun Oct. 27, 1815, in Arkansas.

