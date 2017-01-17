ASP: One dead, 10 injured in multi-ve...

ASP: One dead, 10 injured in multi-vehicle wreck

Monday Jan 2

FORREST CITY, AR - A St. Francis County man was killed Dec. 30 after a seven-vehicle accident on I-40, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police. David White of Forrest City was driving west on I-40 near the 235-mile marker around 4:45 p.m. when the accident happened.

Forrest City, AR

