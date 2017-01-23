Arkansas Man to Serve 10 Years in Hor...

Arkansas Man to Serve 10 Years in Horse Shooting Case

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: The Horse

In May 2016, the owners of the Jarratt Stables in St. Francis County, Arkansas, reported finding one of their horses dead in a pasture . Deputy Jeff Nichols, of the Forrest City Police Department, said the animal had been shot in the neck at close range.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Forrest City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 23 min BARNEYII 33,423
Snitch 9 hr Casper 1
Hugs or Drugs Sun Future 1
Need a mobile mechanic Sun Customer 2
News State trooper charged for hitting juvenile off-... (Jan '16) Jan 21 disgusted 156
Cody R Flowers Jan 20 typical 2
Looking for Farming jobs Jan 20 Breakfast At 2
See all Forrest City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forrest City Forum Now

Forrest City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Forrest City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Forrest City, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,947 • Total comments across all topics: 278,202,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC