Arkansas Man to Serve 10 Years in Horse Shooting Case
In May 2016, the owners of the Jarratt Stables in St. Francis County, Arkansas, reported finding one of their horses dead in a pasture . Deputy Jeff Nichols, of the Forrest City Police Department, said the animal had been shot in the neck at close range.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.
Comments
Add your comments below
Forrest City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|23 min
|BARNEYII
|33,423
|Snitch
|9 hr
|Casper
|1
|Hugs or Drugs
|Sun
|Future
|1
|Need a mobile mechanic
|Sun
|Customer
|2
|State trooper charged for hitting juvenile off-... (Jan '16)
|Jan 21
|disgusted
|156
|Cody R Flowers
|Jan 20
|typical
|2
|Looking for Farming jobs
|Jan 20
|Breakfast At
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forrest City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC