Arkansas man gets 10 years for killing horse

23 min ago Read more: NWAonline

A Forrest City man charged with fatally shooting a horse pleaded guilty to felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and first-degree criminal mischief. The Times-Herald reported that 19-year-old Brandon Mitchell was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

