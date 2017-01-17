Arkansas man gets 10 years for killing horse
A Forrest City man charged with fatally shooting a horse pleaded guilty to felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and first-degree criminal mischief. The Times-Herald reported that 19-year-old Brandon Mitchell was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Forrest City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,364
|Pual McGee
|3 hr
|I know
|3
|Looking for Farming jobs
|4 hr
|Breakfast At
|2
|State trooper charged for hitting juvenile off-... (Jan '16)
|20 hr
|Corrupt
|155
|Cody R Flowers
|Wed
|old flame
|1
|Carpet cleaning
|Tue
|Jon don
|1
|FC Walmart
|Jan 14
|1 Big Shlong
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forrest City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC