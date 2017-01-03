2 escapees from federal prison in For...

2 escapees from federal prison in Forrest City recaptured

Two escapees from the federal prison in Forrest City have been recaptured in Fayetteville. The U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday that Devoy Nokes and George Roberts were arrested without incident Tuesday at a home in south Fayetteville by officers with the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force.

