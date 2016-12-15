Pipeline protesters plead not guilty

Pipeline protesters plead not guilty

Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Arkansas Times

Two people arrested for trespassing in attempting to halt construction of a crude oil pipeline near a crossing of the St. Francis River pleaded not guilty Wednesday in district court in Forrest City. Fox 13 reported on the court appearance of Frank Klein of Mount Ida and Amber Stolebarger of Jonesboro, arrested Monday after they chained themselves to a piece of heavy machinery and forced a halt to construction work on the Diamond pipeline for about two hours.

Forrest City, AR

