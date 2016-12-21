Memphis man arrested in AR for warrants, marijuana
FORREST CITY, AR - A Memphis man faces drug charges in Arkansas after he was pulled over on Tuesday. According to the Forrest City Police Department , officers pulled over a man within city limits and they found he had active felony warrants out of Memphis.
