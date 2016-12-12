Deputies arrest two for attempting to...

Deputies arrest two for attempting to stop pipeline work in St. Francis County

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Arkansas Times

Arkansas Rising, a group working to stop construction of the Diamond oil pipeline across Arkansas, reports on Facebook that two protesters had locked themselves to a track hoe and forced at least a temporary halt to work on the pipeline near Forrest City. We'd mentioned earlier that the group hoped to capitalize on the success of demonstrations against a line across the Standing Rock Sioux reservation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Forrest City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 21 hr guest 33,019
Steven Brown Sat Curious 1
maegan miller Sat Really 2
chad Thu lolol 1
Wynne meat processing Dec 27 guest 2
unexplained and unsolved (Mar '16) Dec 27 Guest 10
juelia Dec 26 Cross Ridge 1
See all Forrest City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forrest City Forum Now

Forrest City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Forrest City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Forrest City, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,050 • Total comments across all topics: 277,513,827

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC