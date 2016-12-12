Deputies arrest two for attempting to stop pipeline work in St. Francis County
Arkansas Rising, a group working to stop construction of the Diamond oil pipeline across Arkansas, reports on Facebook that two protesters had locked themselves to a track hoe and forced at least a temporary halt to work on the pipeline near Forrest City. We'd mentioned earlier that the group hoped to capitalize on the success of demonstrations against a line across the Standing Rock Sioux reservation.
