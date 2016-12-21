Arrest in assault costs trooper job

Arrest in assault costs trooper job

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Nov 23 Read more: NWAonline

Arkansas State Police fired a trooper last week over accusations that he'd beaten his girlfriend and been dishonest about his past. Jeffery Cross, 32, was employed by the state police Highway Patrol division in Forrest City when authorities were called to his home in Marvell the evening of Aug. 22. The Phillips County sheriff's office reported finding Cross' girlfriend, Pamela Kirkland, 52, bruised and bleeding from her mouth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Forrest City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mayor Bryant wants a raise 1 hr Guest 10
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr Now_What- 32,861
Y do blacks use fake names on fb? 7 hr Boomer 9
Downtown Revitalization 21 hr guest 4
Wynne meat processing Wed Gud way to lose b... 1
$Cash Money Tue Lil Change 1
Why do most black people act so ignorant Tue Boomer 7
See all Forrest City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forrest City Forum Now

Forrest City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Forrest City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Forrest City, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,511 • Total comments across all topics: 277,254,822

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC