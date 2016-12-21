Arkansas man gets 40 years for fatal stabbing
A Forrest City man admitted to fatally stabbing a man in the man's home and was sentenced to 40 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction. Kamron Morris, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday in St. Francis County Circuit Court, said Circuit Court Clerk Betty Green.
