Maranatha Church in Forest Lake, Minnesota, Chooses Bose Professional ...
No one can ever accuse the Maranatha Church of Forest Lake, Minnesota, of being shy or timid in its worship style. Pastor Bob Headley will be the first to acknowledge that the sound inside the 1,000-plus-seat sanctuary can get both enthusiastic and loud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Forest Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Ma & Paws Pet Grooming Salon (May '11)
|Jun 19
|LooseKnitTigerLilly
|4
|Forest Lake YMCA
|Jun 19
|LostOut
|1
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Jun '17
|from oliver
|28
|New restaurant office Bristol
|Mar '17
|Hairless food plz
|3
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb '17
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Just curious...what can Hugo do better? (May '16)
|Nov '16
|citizen for a bet...
|2
|Authorities Identify Suspect In Pine City Playg... (May '16)
|May '16
|anarchist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forest Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC