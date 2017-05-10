TF Council tackles ongoing chores; ap...

TF Council tackles ongoing chores; approves liquor license for new owner of bar in town

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: Chisago County Press

The city council approved a contract for this season's pro-active lining to Visu-Sewer, of Blaine, on a quote of about $44,000. The city has been doing about 1,500 feet annually in an effort to get all the sewer routes lined-- which Mayor Mike Buchite pointed out actually saves money long term in helping avoid costly repairs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chisago County Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Forest Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New restaurant office Bristol Mar '17 Hairless food plz 3
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb '17 Skankhunter42 3
Just curious...what can Hugo do better? (May '16) Nov '16 citizen for a bet... 2
News Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10) Oct '16 Oliver 27
News Authorities Identify Suspect In Pine City Playg... (May '16) May '16 anarchist 2
Liam (Apr '16) Apr '16 h2a4l6e8y 1
News Indictment returned in Lindstrom murder (Aug '06) Feb '16 msgs 68
See all Forest Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forest Lake Forum Now

Forest Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Forest Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Forest Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,994 • Total comments across all topics: 280,940,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC