TF Council tackles ongoing chores; approves liquor license for new owner of bar in town
The city council approved a contract for this season's pro-active lining to Visu-Sewer, of Blaine, on a quote of about $44,000. The city has been doing about 1,500 feet annually in an effort to get all the sewer routes lined-- which Mayor Mike Buchite pointed out actually saves money long term in helping avoid costly repairs.
