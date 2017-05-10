Tentative Agreement Reached to Save F...

Tentative Agreement Reached to Save Forest Lake Police Department

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KSTP

A joint release from the city of Forest Lake, Law Enforcement Labor Services and the Washington County Sheriff's Office Wednesday night said a tentative agreement has been reached that would keep the city's police department intact. The agreement, which is subject to the approval of union membership, is with both the city's patrol officers and sergeants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Forest Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New restaurant office Bristol Mar '17 Hairless food plz 3
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb '17 Skankhunter42 3
Just curious...what can Hugo do better? (May '16) Nov '16 citizen for a bet... 2
News Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10) Oct '16 Oliver 27
News Authorities Identify Suspect In Pine City Playg... (May '16) May '16 anarchist 2
Liam (Apr '16) Apr '16 h2a4l6e8y 1
News Indictment returned in Lindstrom murder (Aug '06) Feb '16 msgs 68
See all Forest Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forest Lake Forum Now

Forest Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Forest Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Forest Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,874 • Total comments across all topics: 280,987,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC