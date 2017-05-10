Tentative Agreement Reached to Save Forest Lake Police Department
A joint release from the city of Forest Lake, Law Enforcement Labor Services and the Washington County Sheriff's Office Wednesday night said a tentative agreement has been reached that would keep the city's police department intact. The agreement, which is subject to the approval of union membership, is with both the city's patrol officers and sergeants.
Read more at KSTP.
