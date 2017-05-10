TEENS Show Liberals The RIGHT Way To Protest After City Votes To Disband Local Police! [WATCH]
This week in Forest Lake, Minnesota, hundreds of students from the local high school walked out of their classes on Tuesday in a peaceful protest to draw attention to a Monday night vote by their city's council to disband the local police department. And in a massive shift from the student protests we've seen at colleges across the country, these students did it the right way.
