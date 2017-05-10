St. Paul Man Facing Criminal Vehicular Homicide Charges after Deadly Motorcycle Incident

A 24-year-old St. Paul man is facing two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in Washington County as a result of a motorcycle incident on Interstate 35 in Forest Lake that left a 21-year-old female dead last November. Myles Wyatt Eckman has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide as a result of operating a motor vehicle in a negligent fashion while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, and criminal vehicular homicide-driver leaving the scene.

