St. Paul Man Facing Criminal Vehicular Homicide Charges after Deadly Motorcycle Incident
A 24-year-old St. Paul man is facing two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in Washington County as a result of a motorcycle incident on Interstate 35 in Forest Lake that left a 21-year-old female dead last November. Myles Wyatt Eckman has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide as a result of operating a motor vehicle in a negligent fashion while under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance, and criminal vehicular homicide-driver leaving the scene.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Add your comments below
Forest Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New restaurant office Bristol
|Mar '17
|Hairless food plz
|3
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb '17
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Just curious...what can Hugo do better? (May '16)
|Nov '16
|citizen for a bet...
|2
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Oct '16
|Oliver
|27
|Authorities Identify Suspect In Pine City Playg... (May '16)
|May '16
|anarchist
|2
|Liam (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|h2a4l6e8y
|1
|Indictment returned in Lindstrom murder (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|msgs
|68
Find what you want!
Search Forest Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC