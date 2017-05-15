North/East news: Board likes 'Keewaht...

North/East news: Board likes 'Keewahtin' as name for county lake

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: Star Tribune

That's the will of Washington County commissioners, who unanimously voted Tuesday to recommend a lake name to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources that reflects the area's American Indian heritage. The lake, just south of Hwy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Forest Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New restaurant office Bristol Mar '17 Hairless food plz 3
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb '17 Skankhunter42 3
Just curious...what can Hugo do better? (May '16) Nov '16 citizen for a bet... 2
News Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10) Oct '16 Oliver 27
News Authorities Identify Suspect In Pine City Playg... (May '16) May '16 anarchist 2
Liam (Apr '16) Apr '16 h2a4l6e8y 1
News Indictment returned in Lindstrom murder (Aug '06) Feb '16 msgs 68
See all Forest Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forest Lake Forum Now

Forest Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Forest Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Forest Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,109 • Total comments across all topics: 281,043,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC