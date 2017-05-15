North/East news: Board likes 'Keewahtin' as name for county lake
That's the will of Washington County commissioners, who unanimously voted Tuesday to recommend a lake name to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources that reflects the area's American Indian heritage. The lake, just south of Hwy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Forest Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New restaurant office Bristol
|Mar '17
|Hairless food plz
|3
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb '17
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Just curious...what can Hugo do better? (May '16)
|Nov '16
|citizen for a bet...
|2
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Oct '16
|Oliver
|27
|Authorities Identify Suspect In Pine City Playg... (May '16)
|May '16
|anarchist
|2
|Liam (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|h2a4l6e8y
|1
|Indictment returned in Lindstrom murder (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|msgs
|68
Find what you want!
Search Forest Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC