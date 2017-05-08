Forest Lake Residents Fill Council Chambers Ahead of Vote
The Forest Lake City Council is so far split on a decision that requires action one way or another tonight regarding whether to dissolve the city's police department. Prior to the meeting, more than 100 people had already filled the council chambers, and a long line of people outside waited to sign up to speak.
