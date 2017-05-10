Forest Lake Following Path Other Stat...

Forest Lake Following Path Other State Cities Have Gone Down

Tuesday May 9 Read more: KSTP

Nathan Gove, the executive director of the Minnesota Board of Peace Officers Standards and Training, said his organization's numbers show 87 cities in the state have eliminated their police forces since 2000. The Forest Lake City Council joined that group Monday night, voting to disband the city's police department by a vote of 3-2 and enter into an agreement to turn over law enforcement in the city to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

