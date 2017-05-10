Forest Lake Following Path Other State Cities Have Gone Down
Nathan Gove, the executive director of the Minnesota Board of Peace Officers Standards and Training, said his organization's numbers show 87 cities in the state have eliminated their police forces since 2000. The Forest Lake City Council joined that group Monday night, voting to disband the city's police department by a vote of 3-2 and enter into an agreement to turn over law enforcement in the city to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Add your comments below
Forest Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New restaurant office Bristol
|Mar '17
|Hairless food plz
|3
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb '17
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Just curious...what can Hugo do better? (May '16)
|Nov '16
|citizen for a bet...
|2
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Oct '16
|Oliver
|27
|Authorities Identify Suspect In Pine City Playg... (May '16)
|May '16
|anarchist
|2
|Liam (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|h2a4l6e8y
|1
|Indictment returned in Lindstrom murder (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|msgs
|68
Find what you want!
Search Forest Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC