The Gallery of Iconic Guitars, The GIG, Opens on Campus of Belmont University
A Martin acoustic guitar made in 1939 and valued at $350,000a A Lloyd Loar-signed mandolin from the 1920s considered to be even rarer than a Stradivarius violina A 1960 Gibson Les Paul Standard Sunburst Electric guitar worth $225,000a These are just a few of the instruments on display at the new Gallery of Iconic Guitars at Belmont, which held its official grand opening today on the campus of Belmont University. Today's event at the vintage instrument museum featured performances from legendary country artists Vince Gill and Ricky Skaggs, along with current Belmont graduate student Ben Valine, a commercial guitar performance major from Forest Lake, Minnesota.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Forest Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New restaurant office Bristol
|Mar '17
|Hairless food plz
|3
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb '17
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Just curious...what can Hugo do better? (May '16)
|Nov '16
|citizen for a bet...
|2
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Oct '16
|Oliver
|27
|Authorities Identify Suspect In Pine City Playg... (May '16)
|May '16
|anarchist
|2
|Liam (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|h2a4l6e8y
|1
|Indictment returned in Lindstrom murder (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|msgs
|68
Find what you want!
Search Forest Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC