The Gallery of Iconic Guitars, The GIG, Opens on Campus of Belmont University

A Martin acoustic guitar made in 1939 and valued at $350,000a A Lloyd Loar-signed mandolin from the 1920s considered to be even rarer than a Stradivarius violina A 1960 Gibson Les Paul Standard Sunburst Electric guitar worth $225,000a These are just a few of the instruments on display at the new Gallery of Iconic Guitars at Belmont, which held its official grand opening today on the campus of Belmont University. Today's event at the vintage instrument museum featured performances from legendary country artists Vince Gill and Ricky Skaggs, along with current Belmont graduate student Ben Valine, a commercial guitar performance major from Forest Lake, Minnesota.

