State audit recommends more oversight of Minnesota State High School League
A state audit has determined the Minnesota State High School League must improve the way it handles athletics eligibility for transfer students. In a summary of its MSHSL evaluation, the Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor recommended the governing body for Minnesota high school sports "have a more transparent and open process for establishing student eligibility criteria," and calls for more oversight from the Legislative Coordinating Commission and the Minnesota Department of Education.
