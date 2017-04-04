State audit recommends more oversight of Minnesota State High School League

A state audit has determined the Minnesota State High School League must improve the way it handles athletics eligibility for transfer students. In a summary of its MSHSL evaluation, the Minnesota Office of the Legislative Auditor recommended the governing body for Minnesota high school sports "have a more transparent and open process for establishing student eligibility criteria," and calls for more oversight from the Legislative Coordinating Commission and the Minnesota Department of Education.

