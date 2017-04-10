Retired veterans can get pension tax ...

Retired veterans can get pension tax break this year

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: Post-Bulletin

Retired veterans living in Minnesota are eligible for a new tax break on this year's filings, top state officials said Wednesday. After years of stalled efforts, Minnesota's Legislature approved a measure last year that exempted military pension payments from the state income tax.

