Radan Hires Presales Applications Engineer
William Betancourt, Vero Software As a presales applications engineer, he delivers product demonstrations and software test drives, supports project management for new customers, and provides a superior new user experience. In step with the continuing growth of their Radan sheet metal system, Vero Software has hired new presales applications engineer William Betancourt to support their expanding service and support needs.
Forest Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New restaurant office Bristol
|Mar '17
|Hairless food plz
|3
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb '17
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Just curious...what can Hugo do better? (May '16)
|Nov '16
|citizen for a bet...
|2
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Oct '16
|Oliver
|27
|Authorities Identify Suspect In Pine City Playg... (May '16)
|May '16
|anarchist
|2
|Liam (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|h2a4l6e8y
|1
|Indictment returned in Lindstrom murder (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|msgs
|68
