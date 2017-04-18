Orange cone season: MnDOT unveils $1 ...

Orange cone season: MnDOT unveils $1 billion in 2017 road projects

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Business North

State transportation officials rolled out their big list of Minnesota seasonal road and bridge construction projects on Thursday and pleaded for patience as lanes close and orange cones go up. Projects include a $46 million resurfacing of Interstate 94 and fixing more than 50 bridges between Minneapolis and Brooklyn Center.

