House Republicans file 'protest' against Melissa Hortman for 'white males' comment
On Friday, dozens of GOP House members signed on to a "protest and dissent" letter aimed at Hortman, who last week made national news for a comment about a "100 percent white male card game" in the retiring room just off the House chamber. In a subsequent response on the House floor, Hortman explained that she'd noticed far too often when people of that race and gender were absent for floor speeches by women, and "women of color" in particular.
