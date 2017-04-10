House Republicans file 'protest' agai...

House Republicans file 'protest' against Melissa Hortman for 'white males' comment

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: City Pages

On Friday, dozens of GOP House members signed on to a "protest and dissent" letter aimed at Hortman, who last week made national news for a comment about a "100 percent white male card game" in the retiring room just off the House chamber. In a subsequent response on the House floor, Hortman explained that she'd noticed far too often when people of that race and gender were absent for floor speeches by women, and "women of color" in particular.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Forest Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New restaurant office Bristol Mar '17 Hairless food plz 3
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb '17 Skankhunter42 3
Just curious...what can Hugo do better? (May '16) Nov '16 citizen for a bet... 2
News Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10) Oct '16 Oliver 27
News Authorities Identify Suspect In Pine City Playg... (May '16) May '16 anarchist 2
Liam (Apr '16) Apr '16 h2a4l6e8y 1
News Indictment returned in Lindstrom murder (Aug '06) Feb '16 msgs 68
See all Forest Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forest Lake Forum Now

Forest Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Forest Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Forest Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,080 • Total comments across all topics: 280,251,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC