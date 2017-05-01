Forest Lake Mayor says Council Member is 'Stirring the Pot' Over Decision on Police Department
On Monday night, the Forest Lake City Council voted 3-2 to hold a pubic work session and a special meeting to decide whether they will dismantle the police department. The mayor has stated in previous open house meetings that dismantling the police department would allow the city to save $300,000 per year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Add your comments below
Forest Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New restaurant office Bristol
|Mar '17
|Hairless food plz
|3
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb '17
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Just curious...what can Hugo do better? (May '16)
|Nov '16
|citizen for a bet...
|2
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Oct '16
|Oliver
|27
|Authorities Identify Suspect In Pine City Playg... (May '16)
|May '16
|anarchist
|2
|Liam (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|h2a4l6e8y
|1
|Indictment returned in Lindstrom murder (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|msgs
|68
Find what you want!
Search Forest Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC