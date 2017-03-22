Wyoming holds streets open house; must mean spring is not far-off

Wyoming City street projects on Goodview Avenue south of Wyoming Trail-- and 250th from #61 to Goodview-- were presented in-depth at an open house at city hall March 9. Residents could look at roadway designs and aerial depictions of segments of the work area, laid end-to-end on long tables, and speak directly with one of two WSB engineers attached to the open house. Wyoming initiated a pavement management plan a few years ago; that identified streets' deterioration levels and got to work addressing the worst areas The inner "old town" part of Wyoming streets was done first.

