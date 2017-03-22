Wyoming holds streets open house; mus...

Wyoming holds streets open house; must mean spring is not far-off

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Chisago County Press

Wyoming City street projects on Goodview Avenue south of Wyoming Trail-- and 250th from #61 to Goodview-- were presented in-depth at an open house at city hall March 9. Residents could look at roadway designs and aerial depictions of segments of the work area, laid end-to-end on long tables, and speak directly with one of two WSB engineers attached to the open house. Wyoming initiated a pavement management plan a few years ago; that identified streets' deterioration levels and got to work addressing the worst areas The inner "old town" part of Wyoming streets was done first.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chisago County Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Forest Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New restaurant office Bristol Mar 2 Hairless food plz 3
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb '17 Skankhunter42 3
Just curious...what can Hugo do better? (May '16) Nov '16 citizen for a bet... 2
News Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10) Oct '16 Oliver 27
News Authorities Identify Suspect In Pine City Playg... (May '16) May '16 anarchist 2
Liam (Apr '16) Apr '16 h2a4l6e8y 1
News Indictment returned in Lindstrom murder (Aug '06) Feb '16 msgs 68
See all Forest Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forest Lake Forum Now

Forest Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Forest Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Forest Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,762,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC