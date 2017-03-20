Washington County Could Vote on Lake Name Change Tuesday
A 1953 USGS map in which the Washington County lake is labeled Halfbreed Lake, which remains the official name for now The Washington County Board of Commissioners will consider adopting an order renaming a county lake at its meeting Tuesday morning. But a petition received by the City of Forest Lake seeks to have that name changed to Sylvan Lake, as it has already been known and referred to in some places.
