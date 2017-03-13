Stillwater man is last surviving memb...

Stillwater man is last surviving member of veterans club

Saturday Mar 11 Read more: Post-Bulletin

World War II veteran Jean DeCurtins, 98, the last surviving member of the A&D Last Man's Club in Stillwater, was among the 180 young men who joined the Minnesota National Guard's 135th Infantry and left Stillwater on Feb. 25, 1941, nine months before Pearl Harbor. World War II veteran Jean DeCurtins, 98, the last surviving member of the A&D Last Man's Club in Stillwater, was among the 180 young men who joined the Minnesota National Guard's 135th Infantry and left Stillwater on Feb. 25, 1941, nine months before Pearl Harbor.

