Move to change Washington County's 'Halfbreed Lake' is somehow controversial
Like, 50 years, at least: Cher released a song called "Half-Breed" in 1973, and even then, it was clear the term was pretty damn offensive to people of mixed race . That's why it's so surprising that Washington County is just now getting around to renaming a body of water still officially called "Halfbreed Lake" on United States Geological Survey documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Add your comments below
Forest Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New restaurant office Bristol
|Mar 2
|Hairless food plz
|3
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Just curious...what can Hugo do better? (May '16)
|Nov '16
|citizen for a bet...
|2
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Oct '16
|Oliver
|27
|Authorities Identify Suspect In Pine City Playg... (May '16)
|May '16
|anarchist
|2
|Liam (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|h2a4l6e8y
|1
|Indictment returned in Lindstrom murder (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|msgs
|68
Find what you want!
Search Forest Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC