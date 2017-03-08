Move to change Washington County's 'H...

Move to change Washington County's 'Halfbreed Lake' is somehow controversial

Next Story Prev Story
42 min ago Read more: City Pages

Like, 50 years, at least: Cher released a song called "Half-Breed" in 1973, and even then, it was clear the term was pretty damn offensive to people of mixed race . That's why it's so surprising that Washington County is just now getting around to renaming a body of water still officially called "Halfbreed Lake" on United States Geological Survey documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Forest Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New restaurant office Bristol Mar 2 Hairless food plz 3
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb 13 Skankhunter42 3
Just curious...what can Hugo do better? (May '16) Nov '16 citizen for a bet... 2
News Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10) Oct '16 Oliver 27
News Authorities Identify Suspect In Pine City Playg... (May '16) May '16 anarchist 2
Liam (Apr '16) Apr '16 h2a4l6e8y 1
News Indictment returned in Lindstrom murder (Aug '06) Feb '16 msgs 68
See all Forest Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forest Lake Forum Now

Forest Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Forest Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Forest Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,136 • Total comments across all topics: 279,520,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC