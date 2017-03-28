I-35 near Forest Lake reopens after fatal motorcycle crash

A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 35 when he struck a semi while fleeing a Minnesota state trooper near Forest Lake, officials say. The crash, which occurred shortly after 1:30 p.m. near the Minnesota 97 overpass, closed all southbound lanes of I-35 for more than three hours, just north of the I-35E and I-35W divide in Columbus Township.

