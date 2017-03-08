Councilwoman Linda Nanko-Yeager: Vaca...

Councilwoman Linda Nanko-Yeager: Vacationers should 'piggyback' on 'Mexicans'

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: City Pages

Heading to Mexico for spring vaca? Save on travel by returning home via "Piggyback on some of the Mexicans," says Wyoming City Council's Linda Nanko-Yeager. The five-member Wyoming, Minnesota City Council tackled a bevy of issues over the course of a two-hour "work session" on February 22. Located just off 35W and north of Forest Lake, the elected officials for this semi-rural locale of 7,500 residents spoke of branding Wyoming "the gateway" to Chisago County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Forest Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New restaurant office Bristol Mar 2 Hairless food plz 3
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb 13 Skankhunter42 3
Just curious...what can Hugo do better? (May '16) Nov '16 citizen for a bet... 2
News Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10) Oct '16 Oliver 27
News Authorities Identify Suspect In Pine City Playg... (May '16) May '16 anarchist 2
Liam (Apr '16) Apr '16 h2a4l6e8y 1
News Indictment returned in Lindstrom murder (Aug '06) Feb '16 msgs 68
See all Forest Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forest Lake Forum Now

Forest Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Forest Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Forest Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,227 • Total comments across all topics: 279,478,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC