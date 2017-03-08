Councilwoman Linda Nanko-Yeager: Vacationers should 'piggyback' on 'Mexicans'
Heading to Mexico for spring vaca? Save on travel by returning home via "Piggyback on some of the Mexicans," says Wyoming City Council's Linda Nanko-Yeager. The five-member Wyoming, Minnesota City Council tackled a bevy of issues over the course of a two-hour "work session" on February 22. Located just off 35W and north of Forest Lake, the elected officials for this semi-rural locale of 7,500 residents spoke of branding Wyoming "the gateway" to Chisago County.
