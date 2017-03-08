Want To Golf This Weekend? There's 1 ...

Want To Golf This Weekend? There's 1 Course in Minnesota Opening

Thursday Feb 16

With weather in the mid-50's this weekend, the golf fanatics are going crazy trying to find a golf course that's opening. So far there's only 1 in Minnesota, so get your tee time in! In my search for a central Minnesota gold course that might be open, I stuck out.

Forest Lake, MN

