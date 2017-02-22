Veterans Court bill inches forward

Veterans Court bill inches forward

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Feb 22 Read more: Minnesota Lawyer

Rep. Bob Dettmer, R-Forest Lake, chair of the Veterans Affairs Division Committee, chats with Committee Administrator John Hultquist during the Feb. 13 committee hearing where House File 728 got a hearing. That bill would increase funding for veterans courts in Minnesota, an idea that Dettmer supports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Minnesota Lawyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Forest Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New restaurant office Bristol Mar 2 Hairless food plz 3
News Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI Feb 13 Skankhunter42 3
Just curious...what can Hugo do better? (May '16) Nov '16 citizen for a bet... 2
News Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10) Oct '16 Oliver 27
News Authorities Identify Suspect In Pine City Playg... (May '16) May '16 anarchist 2
Liam (Apr '16) Apr '16 h2a4l6e8y 1
News Indictment returned in Lindstrom murder (Aug '06) Feb '16 msgs 68
See all Forest Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forest Lake Forum Now

Forest Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Forest Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Forest Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,568 • Total comments across all topics: 279,471,028

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC