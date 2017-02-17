Pedestrians Struck, Injured in Grand Marais
The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were injured when they were struck by a pickup truck near a Grand Marais gas station on Saturday afternoon. The incident happened around 1 p.m. in front of a gas station on Highway 61. The patrol's report did not specify exactly where the incident occurred.
