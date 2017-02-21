North/east metro news briefs: Doggie damage forces changes at canine park in Shoreview
Pets visiting an off-leash dog park in Ramsey County are doing so much damage to a wetland that officials are fencing off the pond. Starting Monday, Ramsey County Parks and Recreation plans to close off access to the pond near the Rice Creek Off-Leash Dog Area in Shoreview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Forest Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Just curious...what can Hugo do better? (May '16)
|Nov '16
|citizen for a bet...
|2
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Oct '16
|Oliver
|27
|Authorities Identify Suspect In Pine City Playg... (May '16)
|May '16
|anarchist
|2
|Liam (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|h2a4l6e8y
|1
|Indictment returned in Lindstrom murder (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|msgs
|68
|Forest Lake deer had collars, were health threa... (Jan '12)
|Jan '16
|MnBiker
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forest Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC