North/east metro news briefs: Doggie damage forces changes at canine park in Shoreview

Pets visiting an off-leash dog park in Ramsey County are doing so much damage to a wetland that officials are fencing off the pond. Starting Monday, Ramsey County Parks and Recreation plans to close off access to the pond near the Rice Creek Off-Leash Dog Area in Shoreview.

