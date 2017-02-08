Forest Lake police dog dies after hel...

Forest Lake police dog dies after helping make arrest

Wednesday Feb 8

Forest Lake police K9 Ranger died after suffering a medical emergency that followed an arrest in Forest Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. A police dog from the Forest Lake Police Department died after helping the Minnesota State Patrol and Washington County deputies make an arrest Tuesday night.

