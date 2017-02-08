Forest Lake police dog dies after helping make arrest
Forest Lake police K9 Ranger died after suffering a medical emergency that followed an arrest in Forest Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017. A police dog from the Forest Lake Police Department died after helping the Minnesota State Patrol and Washington County deputies make an arrest Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Comments
Add your comments below
Forest Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New restaurant office Bristol
|15 hr
|Hairless food plz
|3
|Lady Gaga at Super Bowl LI
|Feb 13
|Skankhunter42
|3
|Just curious...what can Hugo do better? (May '16)
|Nov '16
|citizen for a bet...
|2
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Oct '16
|Oliver
|27
|Authorities Identify Suspect In Pine City Playg... (May '16)
|May '16
|anarchist
|2
|Liam (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|h2a4l6e8y
|1
|Indictment returned in Lindstrom murder (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|msgs
|68
Find what you want!
Search Forest Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC