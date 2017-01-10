This weather
Snow and freezing rain will create a hazardous mix for Twin Cities motorists during their Tuesday evening commute, as a broad weather system drifts gradually into Wisconsin. The snowfall - which by noon Tuesday had already blanketed much of south and central Minnesota as well as the western half of Wisconsin - is expected to continue through 4 p.m., accumulating between 2 and 4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
Forest Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just curious...what can Hugo do better? (May '16)
|Nov '16
|citizen for a bet...
|2
|Bucklin family thanks public for support (Nov '10)
|Oct '16
|Oliver
|27
|Authorities Identify Suspect In Pine City Playg... (May '16)
|May '16
|anarchist
|2
|Liam (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|h2a4l6e8y
|1
|Indictment returned in Lindstrom murder (Aug '06)
|Feb '16
|msgs
|68
|Forest Lake deer had collars, were health threa... (Jan '12)
|Jan '16
|MnBiker
|3
|Forest Lake residents to vote on district's lev... (May '14)
|Oct '15
|PissInTheWind
|8
Find what you want!
Search Forest Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC