Searching for a soul mate makes for fun theatre
"The Bunker" inside the Forest Lake American Legion Post, is at face value, just another vinyl-floored event room. But, the lights go down, the warm bodies in the seating area grow hushed and the stage takes on its own special energy-- and this year's very un-stereotypical Masquers Theatre holiday production becomes an intimate theatre experience.
