2 Arrested after Vehicle Chase, Tasing in Forest Lake Incident

An investigation by Forest Lake police is underway after an officer was dragged by a vehicle and a passenger was Tased during an incident early Thursday. The Washington County Sheriff's Office says shortly after 2 a.m. officers from the Forest Lake and Wyoming police departments and Chisago County and Washington County sheriffs' offices were following up on arrest warrant leads when they made contact with a minivan on the 10 block of Lee Street in Forest Lake.

