No takers yet for in-pharmacy disposal of waste meds; law enforcement preferred
It was the foundation for a Minnesota law, effective May 2016 adding an option for disposing of unwanted meds, and giving local pharmacy outlets authority to voluntarily collect and dispose of waste medications. Newscasts carried stories about how this would be a great asset in curtailing access to prescribed controlled substances, which are attributed to an ever-growing number of overdose deaths.
