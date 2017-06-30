James A. Johnson, Delavan Township, WI

James A. Johnson, Delavan Township, WI

James A. Johnson, 87, of Delavan Township, passed away on June 29, 2017, at home. Jim was born in Lake Geneva, on August 22, 1929, to Merrill and Ruth Johnson.

