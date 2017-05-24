Public record for May 24, 2017

Public record for May 24, 2017

BURGLARY reported at 7:47 p.m. Monday in the 2200 block of Highland Avenue, Janesville. More than $25,000 in electronics and other valuables were stolen from the home, according to a police report.

