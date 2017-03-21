Illinois man dies in fatal car crash near Walworth
An Illinois man died in a car crash early Thursday morning near the village of Walworth, according to a Walworth County Sheriff's Office news release. Luis Gutierrez-Fernandez, 39, of Harvard, Illinois, died at the scene of the crash on Highway 14 just south of the village of Walworth, where sheriff's deputies and rescue personnel responded to at about 6:44 a.m., according to the release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Janesville Gazette.
Add your comments below
Fontana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|school board members overstepping (Aug '16)
|Mar 9
|Every Life Matters
|4
|GET Medications
|Mar 4
|ghyui
|1
|Goodwill Store Fraud (Jul '16)
|Feb 25
|padiddly
|3
|Feb. 2 officer-involved shooting is eighth in W...
|Feb '17
|Every Life Matters
|1
|CDC Helps Milwaukee Residents Learn More and Fe...
|Feb '17
|Porter Novelli
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin... (Oct '10)
|Jan '17
|Ronnie Kodex
|2,237
|Was it the KGB, the FBI or bible Trumpers?
|Jan '17
|Hilda
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fontana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC