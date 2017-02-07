Margaret Ann Dawson, Delavan, WI

Margaret Ann Dawson, Delavan, WI

Margaret Ann Dawson, 85, of Delavan, WI, passed away peacefully Monday, February 6, 2017, at Lakeland Hospital in Elkhorn, WI. She was born September 21, 1931, in Chicago, the daughter of William and Martha Britt.

