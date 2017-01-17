Lake Geneva husband and wife arrested...

Lake Geneva husband and wife arrested on meth charges after reported overdose

A husband and wife were in custody at the Walworth County Jail after a report of a drug overdose Wednesday afternoon in a Lake Geneva hotel, according to a Lake Geneva Police Department news release. Erica Lenard, 30, Lake Geneva, was arrested on charges of possessing materials for manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia related to the manufacturing of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping, according to the release.

